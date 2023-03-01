Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Stock trading around $28.04 per share: What’s Next?

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.30% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.01%. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Kohl’s Names Dave Alves President & Chief Operating Officer.

Kohl’s (NYSE: KSS) today announced that 30-year retail veteran Dave Alves has been named Kohl’s President & Chief Operating Officer, reporting to CEO Tom Kingsbury, effective in April. In this role, Alves will be responsible for Kohl’s enterprise operations including its nearly 1,200 stores, global supply chain and distribution centers, real estate portfolio, purchasing, sustainability, risk management & compliance functions.

“We are thrilled to have Dave join our senior leadership team as we drive the business forward,” said Kingsbury. “Kohl’s is a tremendous company with a strong and loyal customer base, and Dave is joining us at a time when we are elevating our business and our offerings for the next generation of shoppers. His deep retail background in department stores and off-price, and his experience across U.S. and global markets will be a great addition to our team.”.

Over the last 12 months, KSS stock dropped by -50.70%. The one-year Kohl’s Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.08. The average equity rating for KSS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.13 billion, with 118.00 million shares outstanding and 108.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, KSS stock reached a trading volume of 5279395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $28.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $40 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $35, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on KSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74.

KSS Stock Performance Analysis:

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.01. With this latest performance, KSS shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.44, while it was recorded at 28.97 for the last single week of trading, and 31.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kohl’s Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,075 million, or 99.30% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,675,039, which is approximately -7.366% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,653,128 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.71 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $252.73 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 24.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 160 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,117,811 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 15,072,496 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 77,489,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,680,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,743,689 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 3,953,622 shares during the same period.