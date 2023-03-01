Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] Is Currently 1.64 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $0.2438 during the day while it closed the day at $0.19. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Kiromic BioPharma Reports Favorable Deltacel™ Preclinical Pharmacology Results.

Favorable Safety Results are Last Component Needed to Complete the Nonclinical Module of the Company’s IND Application.

IND Submission and Activation of Clinical Trial Process on Track for the First Quarter and Second Quarter of this Year, Respectively.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stock has also gained 27.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KRBP stock has declined by -31.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -58.76% and gained 2.66% year-on date.

The market cap for KRBP stock reached $3.60 million, with 15.84 million shares outstanding and 15.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, KRBP reached a trading volume of 12385121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

KRBP stock trade performance evaluation

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.93. With this latest performance, KRBP shares dropped by -6.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.39 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1937, while it was recorded at 0.1699 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3126 for the last 200 days.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -118.51.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.70% of KRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRBP stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 549,944, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.60% of the total institutional ownership; ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC, holding 107,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20000.0 in KRBP stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $8000.0 in KRBP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:KRBP] by around 602,009 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 103,483 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 100,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 805,599 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRBP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 581,754 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 103,284 shares during the same period.