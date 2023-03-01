Keefe Bruyette lifts Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] loss -1.36% or -0.41 points to close at $29.73 with a heavy trading volume of 37893992 shares. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Columbia Banking System to Present at Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 8, 2023.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (“Columbia” NASDAQ: COLB) President and CEO Clint Stein is scheduled to present at the Raymond James & Associates 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

An audiocast and replay of the event, which may contain forward-looking statements, will be available on Columbia’s investor relations website at www.columbiabankingsystem.com under the Event Calendar section.

It opened the trading session at $30.27, the shares rose to $30.52 and dropped to $29.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COLB points out that the company has recorded -3.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -10.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, COLB reached to a volume of 37893992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $39 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on COLB stock. On February 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COLB shares from 43 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for COLB in the course of the last twelve months was 13.66.

Trading performance analysis for COLB stock

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.38. With this latest performance, COLB shares dropped by -1.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.28, while it was recorded at 30.26 for the last single week of trading, and 30.50 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.61. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.21.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]

There are presently around $2,520 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,325,384, which is approximately -1.867% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,470,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $281.56 million in COLB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $150.69 million in COLB stock with ownership of nearly 2.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Columbia Banking System Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ:COLB] by around 7,332,283 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 8,191,722 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 69,235,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,759,469 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,051,835 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,964,108 shares during the same period.