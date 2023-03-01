Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Stock trading around $62.72 per share: What’s Next?

Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE: JCI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.03% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.05%. The company report on February 24, 2023 that Johnson Controls recognized as one of the world’s Top 100 innovators by LexisNexis.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Johnson Controls named to the 2nd annual edition of LexisNexis report, ‘Innovation Momentum 2023: The Global Top 100’.

Johnson Controls is to committed investing 75% of new product development R&D in climate-related innovation to develop sustainable products and services..

Over the last 12 months, JCI stock dropped by -4.14%. The one-year Johnson Controls International plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.2. The average equity rating for JCI stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $43.50 billion, with 687.00 million shares outstanding and 685.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, JCI stock reached a trading volume of 6008234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JCI shares is $72.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Johnson Controls International plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Johnson Controls International plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $79, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on JCI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Johnson Controls International plc is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for JCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18.

JCI Stock Performance Analysis:

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, JCI shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Johnson Controls International plc [JCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.43, while it was recorded at 62.72 for the last single week of trading, and 57.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Johnson Controls International plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +32.87. Johnson Controls International plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.62.

Johnson Controls International plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

JCI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Johnson Controls International plc go to 15.95%.

Johnson Controls International plc [JCI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38,742 million, or 97.80% of JCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JCI stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 62,614,115, which is approximately -3.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 59,465,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.73 billion in JCI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.55 billion in JCI stock with ownership of nearly 1.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Johnson Controls International plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 482 institutional holders increased their position in Johnson Controls International plc [NYSE:JCI] by around 34,853,067 shares. Additionally, 405 investors decreased positions by around 37,954,732 shares, while 145 investors held positions by with 544,889,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 617,697,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JCI stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,897,278 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 6,202,981 shares during the same period.