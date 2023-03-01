indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] moved up 2.35: Why It’s Important

indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ: INDI] closed the trading session at $10.46 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.19, while the highest price level was $10.51. The company report on February 22, 2023 that indie Semiconductor Acquires Silicon Radar GmbH.

Adds Highly Innovative Automotive Radar Capabilities for In-cabin and Exterior Vehicle Sensing Applications.

Accelerates Product Roadmap with the Industry’s First Production-ready 120 GHz Solution.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 79.42 percent and weekly performance of 4.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 32.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, INDI reached to a volume of 6775824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INDI shares is $15.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for indie Semiconductor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $9 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2022, representing the official price target for indie Semiconductor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on INDI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for indie Semiconductor Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for INDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.00.

INDI stock trade performance evaluation

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, INDI shares gained by 32.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.91 for indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.64, while it was recorded at 10.28 for the last single week of trading, and 7.42 for the last 200 days.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.18 and a Gross Margin at +49.78. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.19.

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

indie Semiconductor Inc. [INDI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $812 million, or 61.90% of INDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INDI stocks are: SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,752,630, which is approximately -3.702% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,290,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.26 million in INDI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $67.03 million in INDI stock with ownership of nearly 10.128% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in indie Semiconductor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in indie Semiconductor Inc. [NASDAQ:INDI] by around 13,230,476 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 1,972,843 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 62,389,312 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,592,631 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INDI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,724,357 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 233,227 shares during the same period.