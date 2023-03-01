Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is 11.71% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $29.47 price per share at the time. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA Recognized as One of Women We Admire’s ‘Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco’ for 2023.

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, proudly announces that Freda Lam Zietlow, CFA, managing director and senior portfolio manager, has been selected by Women We Admire as one of the honorees on its “Top 50 Women Leaders of San Francisco” list for 2023.

“Freda has established herself as a respected industry leader during her successful 25-year career in investment and wealth management, and is more than deserving of this recognition,” said Amy Ko, Fiduciary Trust International’s regional managing director for Northern California. “She has excelled as a highly esteemed senior team member in Northern California due to her genuine interest in helping others flourish and her desire to serve—as well as her ability to empathize and inspire team members, professional partners, and clients.”.

Franklin Resources Inc. represents 489.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.98 billion with the latest information. BEN stock price has been found in the range of $29.43 to $29.86.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 4469263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $26.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 17.74.

Trading performance analysis for BEN stock

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.44. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -4.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.03 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.46, while it was recorded at 29.55 for the last single week of trading, and 26.25 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -4.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $7,098 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 37,331,169, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,570,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $866.65 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 298 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 20,318,762 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 9,973,083 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 210,553,753 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,845,598 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,630,296 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,713,905 shares during the same period.