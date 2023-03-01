For The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG], Analyst sees a rise to $37. What next?

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] plunged by -$0.41 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.93 during the day while it closed the day at $35.54. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Reprise Appoints Jason Cotrina-Vasquez as Global Head of Social.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Performance marketing agency taps accomplished leader to elevate the role of paid social, explore new platforms, creatively build customer strategies, and propel business growth.

Reprise, the performance marketing agency within IPG Mediabrands, today announced the appointment of Jason Cotrina-Vasquez as Global Head of Social. Following an extensive search for this key leadership role, Jason has joined to lead social strategy and the team of craft specialists. He brings more than 15 years of experience in digital media, with a strong foundation in biddable media, to the agency at a time when brands are increasing their media spend on performance to accelerate growth.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock has also loss -2.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IPG stock has inclined by 3.01% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 24.53% and gained 6.69% year-on date.

The market cap for IPG stock reached $13.85 billion, with 387.90 million shares outstanding and 383.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, IPG reached a trading volume of 4747372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $22 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53.

IPG stock trade performance evaluation

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.84. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.51 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.75, while it was recorded at 36.17 for the last single week of trading, and 31.04 for the last 200 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.58 and a Gross Margin at +14.37. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.84.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 7.40%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,635 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,122,596, which is approximately -4.265% of the company’s market cap and around 0.51% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,432,838 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.44 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $785.4 million in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -0.802% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 33,380,209 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 29,783,937 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 320,479,438 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,643,584 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,068,487 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,374,870 shares during the same period.