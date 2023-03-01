For Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD], Analyst sees a drop to $10. What next?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.16 during the day while it closed the day at $10.07. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Robinhood Markets, Inc. to Present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on March 7, 2023.

Robinhood CFO Jason Warnick is scheduled to present on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT. Interested parties may access a live audio webcast of the presentation by visiting the “Events” section of the company’s investor relations website at investors.robinhood.com. Following the presentation, a recording will be available for replay for at least 90 days on the same website.

Robinhood Markets Inc. stock has also gained 1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HOOD stock has inclined by 7.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.36% and gained 23.71% year-on date.

The market cap for HOOD stock reached $9.46 billion, with 882.36 million shares outstanding and 697.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, HOOD reached a trading volume of 6149358 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Robinhood Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11.50 to $9.50, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on HOOD stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HOOD shares from 15 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.77.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, HOOD shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.48 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.37, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 9.56 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.45 and a Gross Margin at +22.16. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77.

Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $5,537 million, or 67.70% of HOOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOOD stocks are: INDEX VENTURE ASSOCIATES VI LTD with ownership of 65,105,720, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 58,063,445 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $584.7 million in HOOD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $538.58 million in HOOD stock with ownership of nearly 8.324% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Robinhood Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:HOOD] by around 48,563,768 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 22,489,574 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 478,788,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 549,841,814 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOOD stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,796,064 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 6,069,225 shares during the same period.