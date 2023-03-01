For Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV], Analyst sees a rise to $6.50. What next?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE: TV] slipped around -0.26 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $4.96 at the close of the session, down -4.98%. The company report on April 7, 2022 that Trevali Announces the Appointment of Derek du Preez as Chief Operating Officer.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock is now 8.77% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TV Stock saw the intraday high of $5.17 and lowest of $4.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.90, which means current price is +9.01% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, TV reached a trading volume of 5121893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TV shares is $8.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TV stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while UBS analysts kept a Buy rating on TV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for TV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.65.

How has TV stock performed recently?

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.11. With this latest performance, TV shares dropped by -17.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.76 for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.41, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 6.49 for the last 200 days.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.12 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.14.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [TV]

There are presently around $1,114 million, or 40.90% of TV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TV stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 64,848,920, which is approximately -0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 27.70% of the total institutional ownership; FPR PARTNERS LLC, holding 31,955,952 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.5 million in TV stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $98.48 million in TV stock with ownership of nearly -60.579% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Grupo Televisa S.A.B. [NYSE:TV] by around 32,584,315 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 35,451,683 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 156,490,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,526,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TV stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,379,982 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,297,437 shares during the same period.