For Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK], Analyst sees a drop to $32. What next?

Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.53% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.02%.

Over the last 12 months, DK stock rose by 42.61%. The one-year Delek US Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.78. The average equity rating for DK stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.75 billion, with 70.47 million shares outstanding and 68.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, DK stock reached a trading volume of 4995876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DK shares is $32.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DK stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Delek US Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $25 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Delek US Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $24, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on DK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Delek US Holdings Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for DK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for DK in the course of the last twelve months was 2.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

DK Stock Performance Analysis:

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.02. With this latest performance, DK shares dropped by -5.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.17, while it was recorded at 26.45 for the last single week of trading, and 27.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Delek US Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.79 and a Gross Margin at +0.10. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.16.

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Delek US Holdings Inc. go to 0.10%.

Delek US Holdings Inc. [DK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,627 million, or 96.10% of DK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,994,948, which is approximately 0.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,490,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.19 million in DK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $125.2 million in DK stock with ownership of nearly 11.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Delek US Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Delek US Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DK] by around 7,159,383 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 9,269,682 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 48,230,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,659,826 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DK stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,676,299 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,975,366 shares during the same period.