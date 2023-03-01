For Atlassian Corporation [TEAM], Analyst sees a rise to $150. What next?

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] loss -0.18% or -0.29 points to close at $164.33 with a heavy trading volume of 9810275 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Atlassian Announces Promotion of Anutthara Bharadwaj to President.

Global role expansion brings design, product and engineering teams together under one umbrella.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, announced the promotion of Anutthara Bharadwaj to President. In her new role, Ms. Bharadwaj will lead and support the newly unified “Markets and Transformations” organization. With a focus on accelerating product innovation and driving enterprise adoption, her remit with the new structure brings the design, product, and engineering teams closer together than ever before to execute with more focus, efficiency, and speed.

It opened the trading session at $164.47, the shares rose to $166.56 and dropped to $162.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TEAM points out that the company has recorded -36.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.23M shares, TEAM reached to a volume of 9810275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $199.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $148, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TEAM stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TEAM shares from 287 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 8.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 87.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 53.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for TEAM stock

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 152.96, while it was recorded at 166.32 for the last single week of trading, and 186.82 for the last 200 days.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48.

Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]

There are presently around $23,244 million, or 82.60% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,513,417, which is approximately 2.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,536,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.22 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.56 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 61.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 331 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 45,864,030 shares. Additionally, 355 investors decreased positions by around 24,082,357 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 71,499,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,445,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,961,738 shares, while 180 institutional investors sold positions of 6,973,166 shares during the same period.