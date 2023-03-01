Exane BNP Paribas slashes price target on Barclays PLC [BCS] – find out why.

Barclays PLC [NYSE: BCS] closed the trading session at $8.46 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.445, while the highest price level was $8.55. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Barclays Bank PLC Announces Reverse Split of the iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Short-Term Futures™ ETNs.

Barclays Bank PLC (“Barclays”) announced today that it will implement a 1 for 4 reverse split of its iPath® Series B S&P 500® VIX Short-Term FuturesTM ETNs (CUSIP: 06746P621) (the “ETNs”) which it intends to be effective at the open of trading on Tuesday March 7, 2023. The ETNs currently trade on the CBOE BZX Exchange (“CBOE”) under the ticker symbol “VXX”.

Barclays has the right (but no obligation) to initiate such a reverse split of the ETNs at its discretion on any business day, as described in the pricing supplement relating to the ETNs. On February 17, 2023, the closing indicative value of the ETNs was $11.702.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 8.46 percent and weekly performance of 1.44 percent. The stock has been moved at 9.87 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, BCS reached to a volume of 4736060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barclays PLC [BCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $9.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barclays PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Barclays PLC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays PLC is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 308.40.

BCS stock trade performance evaluation

Barclays PLC [BCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, BCS shares dropped by -9.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Barclays PLC [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 7.85 for the last 200 days.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays PLC [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.91. Barclays PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.72.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays PLC [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 301.75. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays PLC [BCS] managed to generate an average of $76,042 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barclays PLC [BCS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays PLC go to -0.60%.

Barclays PLC [BCS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,243 million, or 3.50% of BCS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 15,825,655, which is approximately 1.795% of the company’s market cap and around 12.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 15,760,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.33 million in BCS stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $73.4 million in BCS stock with ownership of nearly -19.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

142 institutional holders increased their position in Barclays PLC [NYSE:BCS] by around 19,026,743 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 18,978,331 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 108,874,547 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 146,879,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCS stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,951,200 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 5,508,799 shares during the same period.