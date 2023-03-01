eBay Inc. [EBAY] is 10.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $0.73. The company report on February 22, 2023 that eBay Inc. Reports Better Than Expected Fourth Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue of $2.5 billion, down 4% on an as-reported basis and down 1% on an FX-Neutral basis.

Gross Merchandise Volume of $18.2 billion, down 12% on an as-reported basis and down 6% on an FX-Neutral basis.

A sum of 5187653 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.97M shares. eBay Inc. shares reached a high of $45.85 and dropped to a low of $45.08 until finishing in the latest session at $45.80.

The one-year EBAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.22. The average equity rating for EBAY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $47.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

EBAY Stock Performance Analysis:

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.06. With this latest performance, EBAY shares dropped by -6.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.72 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.90, while it was recorded at 46.39 for the last single week of trading, and 44.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into eBay Inc. Fundamentals:

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

EBAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 5.00%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,442 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.09 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 36,795,305 shares. Additionally, 442 investors decreased positions by around 40,614,131 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 390,751,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,161,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,236,205 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,455 shares during the same period.