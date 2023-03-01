Credit Suisse slashes price target on AECOM [ACM] – find out why.

AECOM [NYSE: ACM] price plunged by -0.47 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on February 17, 2023 that AECOM selected as program manager for Fair Park capital projects program in Dallas, Texas.

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, announced today that it has been selected by Fair Park First to provide program management services for major capital improvements to Fair Park, a 277-acre, cultural and entertainment complex in the heart of Dallas, Texas. AECOM will support Fair Park First’s capital projects to deliver outcome-driven solutions and a lasting legacy through enhancements that create and integrate park facilities, preserve historically significant venues, and revitalize the park as a destination within the region and beyond.

“Fair Park First brings a bold, inclusive vision to revitalizing this storied urban asset at a time when investment in equitable spaces has never been more important,” said Lara Poloni, AECOM’s president. “In line with our Sustainable Legacies strategy of partnering with clients to make a lasting, positive impact, we’re committed to improving social outcomes at each step of the program by working with minority- and women-owned enterprises and surrounding businesses to create real, measurable value and help make Fair Park a reflection of Dallas’s diversity and dynamism.”.

A sum of 7505920 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 916.06K shares. AECOM shares reached a high of $87.57 and dropped to a low of $86.19 until finishing in the latest session at $86.36.

The one-year ACM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.66. The average equity rating for ACM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AECOM [ACM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACM shares is $101.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AECOM shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for AECOM stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $44 to $49, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on ACM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AECOM is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACM in the course of the last twelve months was 27.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ACM Stock Performance Analysis:

AECOM [ACM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.73. With this latest performance, ACM shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.29 for AECOM [ACM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.41, while it was recorded at 87.30 for the last single week of trading, and 75.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AECOM Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AECOM [ACM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.33 and a Gross Margin at +6.78. AECOM’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40.

AECOM’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ACM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AECOM go to 13.88%.

AECOM [ACM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,513 million, or 87.90% of ACM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 17,589,671, which is approximately -8.339% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,497,351 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.17 billion in ACM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.15 billion in ACM stock with ownership of nearly 1.04% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AECOM stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 207 institutional holders increased their position in AECOM [NYSE:ACM] by around 9,806,150 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 6,866,226 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 105,059,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,732,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACM stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,192,663 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 233,040 shares during the same period.