Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] moved down -0.95: Why It’s Important

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] loss -0.95% on the last trading session, reaching $36.41 price per share at the time.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Conagra Brands Inc. represents 479.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.29 billion with the latest information. CAG stock price has been found in the range of $36.40 to $36.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.06M shares, CAG reached a trading volume of 5669556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $41.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $33 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $35 to $41, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 82.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for CAG stock

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.14. With this latest performance, CAG shares dropped by -0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.16 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.79, while it was recorded at 36.47 for the last single week of trading, and 35.34 for the last 200 days.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]

There are presently around $14,488 million, or 84.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,959,935, which is approximately 0.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,179,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.64 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $988.64 million in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -0.796% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 481 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 24,944,404 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 24,312,567 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 348,667,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,924,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,793,867 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,419,858 shares during the same period.