Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] fell -9.05% so far this year. What now?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] traded at a high on 02/28/23, posting a 23.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Catalyst Biosciences Provides Corporate Update.

In connection with the Company’s previously announced asset purchase agreement with GNI Group Ltd (“GNI Group”) and GNI Hong Kong Limited (together “GNI”) to purchase all of the assets and intellectual property rights primarily related to GNI’s proprietary hydronidone compound outside of China (collectively, the “F351 Assets”), and the definitive agreement with GNI and other minority stockholders to purchase their controlling interest in Beijing Continent Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company (the “GNI Transactions”), GNI Group reported its Consolidated Financial Results for its Fiscal Year 2022 on February 15, 2023 showing continued revenue and profit growth from pirfenidone sales in China for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, which includes revenue of approximately $102 million and net profit of approximately $23 million. A copy of GNI Group’s financial results is available on the GNI Group investor relations website: https://www.gnipharma.com/english/ir/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 35482133 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stands at 9.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.10%.

The market cap for CBIO stock reached $11.26 million, with 31.48 million shares outstanding and 27.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CBIO reached a trading volume of 35482133 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]?

Stephens have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

How has CBIO stock performed recently?

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.28. With this latest performance, CBIO shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3768, while it was recorded at 0.2515 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9792 for the last 200 days.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1140.99 and a Gross Margin at -4.52. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1198.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -150.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -116.85.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Insider trade positions for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 25.00% of CBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,335,746, which is approximately -2.714% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,186,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.35 million in CBIO stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in CBIO stock with ownership of nearly -82.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO] by around 503,296 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,243,768 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,246,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,994,041 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBIO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,824 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 289,976 shares during the same period.