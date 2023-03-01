Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO] moved up 158.47: Why It’s Important

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CDIO] closed the trading session at $3.45 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.90, while the highest price level was $4.00. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc Launches Revolutionary Blood Test for Early Detection of Coronary Heart Disease.

PrecisionCHD™ is the First Integrated Epigenetic-Genetic-Based Blood Test for the Early Detection of Coronary Heart Disease.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc (Nasdaq: CDIO), an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, today announced the launch of PrecisionCHD™, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 225.47 percent and weekly performance of 210.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.26 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 231.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 512.79K shares, CDIO reached to a volume of 99590545 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDIO shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37256.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CDIO stock trade performance evaluation

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 210.81. With this latest performance, CDIO shares gained by 231.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.26% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.25 for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2600, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [CDIO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 55.60% of CDIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDIO stocks are: LINDEN ADVISORS LP with ownership of 85,713, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 19.80% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 25,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89000.0 in CDIO stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $82000.0 in CDIO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CDIO] by around 131,984 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 5,123,431 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 5,026,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDIO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 131,076 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,149,888 shares during the same period.