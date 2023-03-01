Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] Is Currently -10.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTE] loss -10.21% or -0.44 points to close at $3.87 with a heavy trading volume of 13335659 shares. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Baytex to Acquire Eagle Ford Operator Ranger Oil, Accelerates Shareholder Returns and Introduces a Dividend with Enhanced Free Cash Flow.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 28, 2023) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) (“Baytex”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) to acquire Ranger Oil Corporation (NASDAQ: ROCC) (“Ranger”), a pure play Eagle Ford company (the “Acquisition”).

The total consideration to be paid by Baytex, including assumption of net debt, is approximately US$2.5 billion (C$3.4 billion). The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of Baytex and Ranger and is expected to close late in the second quarter of 2023. Under the terms of the Agreement, Ranger shareholders will receive 7.49 Baytex shares plus US$13.31 cash, for each Ranger common share, for total consideration of approximately US$44.36 per share.

It opened the trading session at $4.01, the shares rose to $4.08 and dropped to $3.86, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BTE points out that the company has recorded -27.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 0.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 303.88K shares, BTE reached to a volume of 13335659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTE shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baytex Energy Corp. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTE in the course of the last twelve months was 2.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for BTE stock

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, BTE shares dropped by -16.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.52 for Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.36, while it was recorded at 4.13 for the last single week of trading, and 4.88 for the last 200 days.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.97 and a Gross Margin at +44.38. Baytex Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.22.

Baytex Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baytex Energy Corp. go to 18.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Baytex Energy Corp. [BTE]

Positions in Baytex Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1 institutional holders increased their position in Baytex Energy Corp. [NYSE:BTE] by around 77,762 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,616 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 1,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTE stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 77,762 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,616 shares during the same period.