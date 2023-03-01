Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain 3.62% so far this year. What now?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] closed the trading session at $30.60 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.58, while the highest price level was $31.41. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Baker Hughes Contributes Over $170,000 to Kahramanmaras Earthquake Relief.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Baker Hughes Foundation has announced a $100,000 grant to the Turkish Philanthropy Funds’ Turkiye Earthquake Relief Fund to support those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and surrounding areas. Additionally, through direct contributions from Baker Hughes employees and matching gifts from the Baker Hughes Foundation, an incremental $72,000 to support relief efforts has been raised since the first week in February.

The Kahramanmaras earthquakes ravaged parts of southeastern Turkey, killing tens of thousands and leaving many lives in disarray. For many years, Baker Hughes has supported those in a time of desperate need through a variety of charitable giving and volunteering programs. This donation also supports the company’s commitment to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals – specifically SDG 6, to ensure availability of water and sanitation for all, and SDG 13, to strengthen resilience and adaptive capacity to natural disasters.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.62 percent and weekly performance of 1.56 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.11 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 7.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.25M shares, BKR reached to a volume of 5265990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $36.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on BKR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 179.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, BKR shares dropped by -2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.64 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.59, while it was recorded at 30.51 for the last single week of trading, and 28.50 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.26. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.73.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 49.30%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,431 million, or 98.53% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,934,155, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 116,385,242 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in BKR stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.12 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly -9.925% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 50,114,461 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 99,374,486 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 812,317,837 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 961,806,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,708,200 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 5,076,091 shares during the same period.