Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Stock trading around $9.09 per share: What’s Next?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] traded at a high on 02/28/23, posting a 9.12 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.09. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Aurinia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Company Updates.

$28.4 million in total net revenue for the fourth quarter 2022, a 21% increase over fourth quarter 2021 and $134.0 million for full year 2022, a 194% increase over 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents, and investments of $389.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5661105 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.86%.

The market cap for AUPH stock reached $1.32 billion, with 141.86 million shares outstanding and 132.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, AUPH reached a trading volume of 5661105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $12.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $34 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $31, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58.

How has AUPH stock performed recently?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.84. With this latest performance, AUPH shares dropped by -2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.71 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.46, while it was recorded at 8.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.05 and a Gross Margin at +93.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.40 and a Current Ratio set at 11.00.

Insider trade positions for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $465 million, or 40.50% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,170,518, which is approximately 5.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.45 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $36.09 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 13,367,911 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 17,399,232 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 20,417,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,184,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,267,804 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,762,827 shares during the same period.