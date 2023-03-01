Ascendiant Capital Markets slashes price target on Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] – find out why.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SINT] jumped around 0.44 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $2.80 at the close of the session, up 18.64%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that SINTX TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES ITS NEW UTAH ARMOR FACILITY IS FULLY OPERATIONAL.

SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Facility will produce high-performance ceramic armor products for personnel, aircraft, and vehicles .

Sintx Technologies Inc. stock is now -71.07% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SINT Stock saw the intraday high of $3.00 and lowest of $2.4501 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.80, which means current price is +28.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 652.31K shares, SINT reached a trading volume of 6057800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SINT shares is $103.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SINT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sintx Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sintx Technologies Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for SINT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.14.

How has SINT stock performed recently?

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.64. With this latest performance, SINT shares dropped by -69.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SINT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.28 for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.91, while it was recorded at 2.44 for the last single week of trading, and 27.26 for the last 200 days.

Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1752.48 and a Gross Margin at -81.35. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1448.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.56.

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Sintx Technologies Inc. [SINT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.10% of SINT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SINT stocks are: BARCLAYS PLC with ownership of 13,416, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), holding 3,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in SINT stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $7000.0 in SINT stock with ownership of nearly 1707.432% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sintx Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Sintx Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SINT] by around 19,760 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 14,742 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 13,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SINT stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,525 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 14,741 shares during the same period.