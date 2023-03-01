Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] moved up 3.64: Why It’s Important

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] closed the trading session at $116.15 on 02/28/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $114.85, while the highest price level was $118.065. The company report on February 28, 2023 that Applied Materials’ Employees Contribute to Fight Against Hunger!.

Applied Materials:

Applied employees across the United States and Canada once again gave generously during our 2022 Fight Against Hunger campaign. This annual tradition is a meaningful (and fun!) expression of Applied Purpose – connecting what matters to our employees and the community with who we are and what we stand for as a company. Employee donations, along with a match from the Applied Materials Foundation, totaled nearly $3.3 million provided to 54 food banks throughout North America.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.28 percent and weekly performance of 4.38 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.19M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 13006752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $129.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on AMAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 31.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.38. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.55 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.52, while it was recorded at 112.57 for the last single week of trading, and 100.83 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83.

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.48%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $77,342 million, or 79.90% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,671,156, which is approximately 0.933% of the company’s market cap and around 0.35% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,228,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.04 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.43 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.712% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 824 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 47,018,764 shares. Additionally, 756 investors decreased positions by around 43,401,776 shares, while 216 investors held positions by with 575,457,613 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 665,878,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 233 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,734,718 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,901,782 shares during the same period.