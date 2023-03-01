APA Corporation [APA] stock Initiated by Wells Fargo analyst, price target now $52

APA Corporation [NASDAQ: APA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.17% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.84%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that APA Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial and Operational Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

APA will host a conference call Feb. 23 at 10 a.m. Central time via the webcast link available on the company website to discuss the results. Following the conference call, a replay will be available for one year on the “Investors” page of the company’s website.

Over the last 12 months, APA stock rose by 13.99%. The one-year APA Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.1. The average equity rating for APA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.31 billion, with 311.00 million shares outstanding and 309.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.84M shares, APA stock reached a trading volume of 5283968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on APA Corporation [APA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APA shares is $52.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for APA Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for APA Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $48, while Mizuho kept a Underperform rating on APA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APA Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for APA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for APA in the course of the last twelve months was 2.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

APA Stock Performance Analysis:

APA Corporation [APA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, APA shares dropped by -16.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.01 for APA Corporation [APA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.23, while it was recorded at 38.76 for the last single week of trading, and 41.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into APA Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APA Corporation [APA] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.89 and a Gross Margin at +52.67. APA Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.17.

APA Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

APA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for APA Corporation go to 14.07%.

APA Corporation [APA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,589 million, or 82.40% of APA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,613,224, which is approximately -0.144% of the company’s market cap and around 0.42% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,452,031 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in APA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $852.43 million in APA stock with ownership of nearly -1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in APA Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 371 institutional holders increased their position in APA Corporation [NASDAQ:APA] by around 20,915,623 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 33,127,038 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 195,788,361 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 249,831,022 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APA stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,649,850 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 7,712,278 shares during the same period.