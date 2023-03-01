Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Stock trading around $20.68 per share: What’s Next?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.14% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.96%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Annaly Co-Founder Wellington J. Denahan to Retire from the Board after More than 25 Years.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced today that Wellington J. Denahan, Annaly’s co-founder, will retire from her positions as Vice Chair of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), Chair of the Risk Committee of the Board, Member of the Corporate Responsibility Committee of the Board and a Director of the Company, effective upon the conclusion of her current term, which will occur at the end of the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Since Annaly’s founding, Ms. Denahan has helped lead the Company through a series of market-leading actions that have grown Annaly from a pure play agency mortgage REIT into a diversified housing finance leader. During her tenure, the Company has provided an attractive yield to shareholders throughout market cycles, delivering total shareholder return of more than 700% since Annaly’s initial public offering in 1997. Ms. Denahan championed a culture of entrepreneurship, innovation and forward-thinking that continues to permeate every aspect of Annaly’s business.

Over the last 12 months, NLY stock dropped by -26.35%. The one-year Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.97. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.34 billion, with 468.88 million shares outstanding and 466.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.33M shares, NLY stock reached a trading volume of 5201418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $22.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $6 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.75, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on NLY stock. On February 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NLY shares from 8.75 to 7.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, NLY shares dropped by -11.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.21 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.17, while it was recorded at 20.91 for the last single week of trading, and 22.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.23 and a Gross Margin at +99.51. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.57.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.18.

NLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,045 million, or 55.40% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,336,580, which is approximately 1.769% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,821,374 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $926.91 million in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $320.7 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 8.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 334 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 24,356,270 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 32,825,627 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 186,789,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,971,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,299,266 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 14,029,891 shares during the same period.