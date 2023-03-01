Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Revenue clocked in at $7.53 billion, down -0.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ: ATVI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.97%. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Activision Blizzard Announces Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results.

Fourth Quarter Net Bookings Grew 43% Year-Over-Year to a Quarterly Record.

Over the last 12 months, ATVI stock dropped by -6.37%. The one-year Activision Blizzard Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.75. The average equity rating for ATVI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $59.87 billion, with 785.00 million shares outstanding and 775.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.64M shares, ATVI stock reached a trading volume of 4396317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATVI shares is $91.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Activision Blizzard Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Activision Blizzard Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Activision Blizzard Inc. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATVI in the course of the last twelve months was 28.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.10.

ATVI Stock Performance Analysis:

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.97. With this latest performance, ATVI shares dropped by -0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.53 for Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.08, while it was recorded at 76.80 for the last single week of trading, and 76.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Activision Blizzard Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.86 and a Gross Margin at +70.19. Activision Blizzard Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.77.

Activision Blizzard Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

ATVI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Activision Blizzard Inc. go to 11.77%.

Activision Blizzard Inc. [ATVI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48,871 million, or 83.10% of ATVI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,897,641, which is approximately 1.492% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,308,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in ATVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $4.02 billion in ATVI stock with ownership of nearly -12.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Activision Blizzard Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Activision Blizzard Inc. [NASDAQ:ATVI] by around 71,262,835 shares. Additionally, 541 investors decreased positions by around 61,497,056 shares, while 179 investors held positions by with 508,174,499 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 640,934,390 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATVI stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,165,641 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,298,755 shares during the same period.