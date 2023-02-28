ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Is Currently -2.10 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] price plunged by -2.10 percent to reach at -$0.53. The company report on February 21, 2023 that ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following investor events. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com.

Raymond James 44th Annual Institutional Investors Conference, Mar. 7, 2023.

A sum of 5020867 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.97M shares. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $25.60 and dropped to a low of $24.42 until finishing in the latest session at $24.66.

The one-year ZI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.98. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $35.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $65 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $34, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on ZI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 26.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.08. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -10.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.48, while it was recorded at 25.47 for the last single week of trading, and 36.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.68 and a Gross Margin at +80.86. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.76.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 27.10%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,873 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,240,080, which is approximately 79.023% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 36,662,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.1 million in ZI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $744.14 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 58,253,164 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 42,800,593 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 258,743,742 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,797,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,265,727 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 14,928,700 shares during the same period.