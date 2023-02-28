Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] gain 8.83% so far this year. What now?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.28% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.14%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Zoom Video Communications Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Fourth quarter total revenue of $1,117.8 million, up 4% year over year as reported and 6% in constant currency; full fiscal year total revenue of $4,393.0 million, up 7% year over year as reported and 9% in constant currency.

Fourth quarter Enterprise revenue of $636.1 million, up 18% year over year; full fiscal year Enterprise revenue of $2,409.3 million, up 24% year over year.

Over the last 12 months, ZM stock dropped by -41.94%. The one-year Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.02. The average equity rating for ZM stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.74 billion, with 342.16 million shares outstanding and 214.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.55M shares, ZM stock reached a trading volume of 7327690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $85.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $90, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ZM stock. On October 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZM shares from 295 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 18.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

ZM Stock Performance Analysis:

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 2.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.12, while it was recorded at 73.62 for the last single week of trading, and 86.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zoom Video Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

ZM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to -10.37%.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,906 million, or 64.30% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,207,290, which is approximately 17.999% of the company’s market cap and around 12.56% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,732,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $938.61 million in ZM stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $782.6 million in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -2.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

277 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 17,039,017 shares. Additionally, 346 investors decreased positions by around 14,038,248 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 130,420,441 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,497,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,267,062 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,294,612 shares during the same period.