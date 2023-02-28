ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Revenue clocked in at $13.84 billion, up 42.76% YTD: What’s Next?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] price surged by 2.34 percent to reach at $0.56. The company report on February 21, 2023 that ZIM to Release Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, March 13, 2023.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its full year and fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, March 13, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

A sum of 4960940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.12M shares. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares reached a high of $24.95 and dropped to a low of $23.975 until finishing in the latest session at $24.54.

The one-year ZIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.58. The average equity rating for ZIM stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $28.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $26.50 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ZIM Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.74. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 33.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.28 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.28, while it was recorded at 23.00 for the last single week of trading, and 34.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $921 million, or 38.80% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,544,662, which is approximately 5.455% of the company’s market cap and around 22.01% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,206,542 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.69 million in ZIM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $67.51 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly -8.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 8,444,044 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 14,928,734 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 14,142,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,515,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,685,761 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 6,194,148 shares during the same period.