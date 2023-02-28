XP Inc. [XP] moved down -4.56: Why It’s Important

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] closed the trading session at $12.36 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.34, while the highest price level was $12.96. The company report on February 16, 2023 that XP Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ: XP) (“XP” or the “Company”), a leading tech-enabled platform and a trusted pioneer in providing low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, reported today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.43 percent and weekly performance of -4.26 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -24.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, XP reached to a volume of 8406992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $22.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $31, while UBS kept a Buy rating on XP stock. On May 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for XP shares from 31 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.26. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -30.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.13 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.64, while it was recorded at 13.01 for the last single week of trading, and 18.47 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.02 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 11.66%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,558 million, or 63.10% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 33,495,084, which is approximately 131.87% of the company’s market cap and around 20.94% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 29,769,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $367.95 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $312.93 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 63,006,783 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 43,361,800 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 181,466,726 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 287,835,309 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,216,569 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 18,291,035 shares during the same period.