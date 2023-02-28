why Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $111.93

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] surged by $0.84 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $103.30 during the day while it closed the day at $102.44. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Introducing Starbucks Oleato™ – a Revolutionary New Coffee Ritual.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

An unexpected alchemy of Starbucks® finest arabica coffee infused with Partanna® extra virgin olive oil offers a velvety smooth, deliciously lush new coffee experience.

Unveiled at the Starbucks Reserve® Roastery Milan and Starbucks Italy stores, Oleato to launch in select markets worldwide over the coming year.

Starbucks Corporation stock has also loss -4.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SBUX stock has inclined by 2.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 17.22% and gained 3.27% year-on date.

The market cap for SBUX stock reached $119.95 billion, with 1.15 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.43M shares, SBUX reached a trading volume of 5233938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $111.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $100 to $106, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on SBUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.35. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -5.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.30 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.47, while it was recorded at 103.42 for the last single week of trading, and 90.19 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.58. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.18.

Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 18.02%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $85,897 million, or 72.10% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,626,376, which is approximately 1.708% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,088,457 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.79 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.51 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly -2.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,130 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 71,288,071 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 44,129,113 shares, while 253 investors held positions by with 723,091,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 838,508,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 278 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,659,403 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 4,457,473 shares during the same period.