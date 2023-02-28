why NiSource Inc. [NI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.00

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] slipped around -0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $27.49 at the close of the session, down -1.19%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that NiSource announces 2022 results, raises 2023 guidance.

2022 diluted NOEPS tops guidance range; 2023 guidance range increased.

NIPSCO minority interest sale launched and on track for 2023.

NiSource Inc. stock is now 0.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NI Stock saw the intraday high of $28.10 and lowest of $27.405 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 32.58, which means current price is +4.56% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, NI reached a trading volume of 5610114 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NiSource Inc. [NI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for NiSource Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on NI stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NI shares from 29 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for NI in the course of the last twelve months was 12.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has NI stock performed recently?

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.29. With this latest performance, NI shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.87 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.40, while it was recorded at 27.55 for the last single week of trading, and 28.13 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03.

NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.70%.

Insider trade positions for NiSource Inc. [NI]

There are presently around $10,669 million, or 94.60% of NI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 52,054,948, which is approximately -0.324% of the company’s market cap and around 0.37% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,182,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in NI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $621.11 million in NI stock with ownership of nearly -0.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NiSource Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in NiSource Inc. [NYSE:NI] by around 40,643,859 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 34,559,843 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 312,908,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 388,111,853 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NI stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,352,691 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 5,212,980 shares during the same period.