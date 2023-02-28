why JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.85

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] closed the trading session at $8.27 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.245, while the highest price level was $8.42. The company report on February 27, 2023 that JetBlue Partners With CHOOOSE, Giving Customers the Tools to Help Scale the Sustainability of Air Travel.

New Platform Enables JetBlue Customers to Directly Contribute to the Purchase of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Help Grow This Critical Emerging Market.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announces a partnership with climate tech company CHOOOSE as part of its ongoing focus on sustainability and advancing the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). By visiting https://jetblue.chooose.today, JetBlue customers will now be able to join JetBlue in championing SAF adoption through a dedicated climate platform powered by CHOOOSE. The platform enables customers to estimate the CO2 emissions of their flights and then address these emissions by contributing to a fund dedicated to covering the cost premium of SAF as compared to conventional jet fuel.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.62 percent and weekly performance of -4.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.13M shares, JBLU reached to a volume of 5815809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 8.14 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.02 and a Gross Margin at +1.14. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.60.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,862 million, or 69.50% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,605,973, which is approximately 3.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,864,683 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $238.71 million in JBLU stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $117.95 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly 0.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 27,087,500 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 19,214,395 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 178,848,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,150,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,476,908 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,395,315 shares during the same period.