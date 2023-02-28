Wells Fargo lifts Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.13%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Airbnb to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023 beginning at 2:40pm PT / 5:40pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://cc.webcasts.com/morg007/030623a_js/?entity=93_BVGR8K3. A replay will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

About AirbnbAirbnb was born in 2007 when two Hosts welcomed three guests to their San Francisco home, and has since grown to over 4 million Hosts who have welcomed 1.4 billion guest arrivals in almost every country across the globe. Every day, Hosts offer unique stays and experiences that make it possible for guests to connect with communities in a more authentic way.

Over the last 12 months, ABNB stock dropped by -21.94%. The one-year Airbnb Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.59. The average equity rating for ABNB stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $79.73 billion, with 635.54 million shares outstanding and 383.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.36M shares, ABNB stock reached a trading volume of 5002965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $138.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $114 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $135 to $155, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on ABNB stock. On February 15, 2023, analysts increased their price target for ABNB shares from 100 to 125.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ABNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.13. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 12.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.85 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.55, while it was recorded at 125.56 for the last single week of trading, and 107.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Airbnb Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.76. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.73.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $32,454 million, or 64.30% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,566,540, which is approximately 1.375% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 22,454,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.27 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 0.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 421 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 30,831,742 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 20,504,010 shares, while 140 investors held positions by with 211,384,636 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 262,720,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,419,892 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 4,831,755 shares during the same period.