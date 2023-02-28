Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Roku Inc. [ROKU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] closed the trading session at $62.35 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.11, while the highest price level was $63.40. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Roku Founder & CEO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced today that Anthony Wood, Founder & CEO, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Monday, March 6. Mr. Wood is scheduled to appear at 10:25 AM PT / 1:25 PM ET.

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Roku website at www.roku.com/investor.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.19 percent and weekly performance of -12.87 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.80M shares, ROKU reached to a volume of 9129741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2023, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $50, while Truist kept a Hold rating on ROKU stock. On January 12, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for ROKU shares from 45 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 4.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.14.

ROKU stock trade performance evaluation

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.87. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 18.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.79 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.72, while it was recorded at 65.25 for the last single week of trading, and 67.06 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,235 million, or 77.80% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 12,114,981, which is approximately 1.654% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,160,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $695.83 million in ROKU stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $489.29 million in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 5.998% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 246 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 15,262,532 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 11,722,175 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 73,011,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,996,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,378,897 shares, while 125 institutional investors sold positions of 1,576,370 shares during the same period.