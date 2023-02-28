Wall Street Analyst Reiterated ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. What else is Wall St. saying

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.72 during the day while it closed the day at $5.43. The company report on February 15, 2023 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Q4 Results and December 31, 2022 Financial Position.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock has also loss -7.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARR stock has declined by -5.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -26.22% and lost -3.55% year-on date.

The market cap for ARR stock reached $1.06 billion, with 145.59 million shares outstanding and 130.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.14M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 8464191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.18 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

ARR stock trade performance evaluation

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.50. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -11.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.31 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $399 million, or 52.30% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,602,620, which is approximately 14.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,111,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.05 million in ARR stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $23.88 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 10,427,425 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,973,032 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 58,090,022 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,490,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 578,304 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 891,055 shares during the same period.