Wall Street Analyst Initiated Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]. What else is Wall St. saying

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ: RADI] closed the trading session at $13.60 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.26, while the highest price level was $14.21. The company report on January 18, 2023 that Radius Global Infrastructure Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release Date.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) (the “Company”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Management will host a webcast and conference call on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time to review financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session. A copy of the earnings release and presentation slides will be posted to the “Quarterly Results” section of the Company’s website, https://www.radiusglobal.com/filings/quarterly-results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.06 percent and weekly performance of 1.80 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, RADI reached to a volume of 7160889 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RADI shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on RADI stock. On November 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for RADI shares from 19 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for RADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

RADI stock trade performance evaluation

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, RADI shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.25 for Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 12.51 for the last single week of trading, and 12.87 for the last 200 days.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI] shares currently have an operating margin of -50.46 and a Gross Margin at +35.40. Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.54.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [RADI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,254 million, or 98.10% of RADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RADI stocks are: CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 10,925,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,973,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.44 million in RADI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $75.87 million in RADI stock with ownership of nearly 7.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. [NASDAQ:RADI] by around 13,899,017 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 11,687,811 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 66,653,649 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,240,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RADI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,059,973 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,309,389 shares during the same period.