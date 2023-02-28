Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE: WMB] loss -1.54% or -0.48 points to close at $30.70 with a heavy trading volume of 7789723 shares. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Williams Prices $1.50 Billion of Senior Notes.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Williams (NYSE: WMB) announced today that it has priced a public offering of $750 million of its 5.400% Senior Notes due 2026 at a price of 99.907 percent of par and $750 million of its 5.650% Senior Notes due 2033 at a price of 99.891 percent of par. The expected settlement date for the offering is March 2, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Williams intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of our outstanding commercial paper notes or other near-term debt maturities.

It opened the trading session at $31.05, the shares rose to $31.2279 and dropped to $30.63, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WMB points out that the company has recorded -13.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.48% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, WMB reached to a volume of 7789723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMB shares is $37.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for The Williams Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for The Williams Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Williams Companies Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for WMB in the course of the last twelve months was 16.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for WMB stock

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, WMB shares dropped by -2.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.24 for The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.08, while it was recorded at 30.93 for the last single week of trading, and 32.73 for the last 200 days.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.78 and a Gross Margin at +33.58. The Williams Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17.

The Williams Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Williams Companies Inc. go to 3.70%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Williams Companies Inc. [WMB]

There are presently around $32,464 million, or 88.10% of WMB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,907,931, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 120,890,256 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.71 billion in WMB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.69 billion in WMB stock with ownership of nearly -1.463% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Williams Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 654 institutional holders increased their position in The Williams Companies Inc. [NYSE:WMB] by around 48,862,916 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 51,845,691 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 956,736,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,057,445,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMB stock had 151 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,352,304 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 5,931,751 shares during the same period.