Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sabre Corporation [SABR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ: SABR] closed the trading session at $5.21 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.195, while the highest price level was $5.375. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Royal Jordanian Airlines expands technology agreement with Sabre to help drive profitability and fuel growth.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Airline renews distribution agreement and deploys a set of Sabre leading solutions including Sabre’s Dynamic availability, Fares Manager and Fares Optimizer to improve efficiency.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider powering the global travel industry, and Royal Jordanian Airlines, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Jordan, announced the renewal and expansion of a long-term distribution and technology agreement to continue to distribute the carrier’s content through Sabre’s global distribution system (GDS) and to utilize Sabre’s leading technology to achieve its strategic goals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.70 percent and weekly performance of -2.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.16M shares, SABR reached to a volume of 7134397 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sabre Corporation [SABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $6.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Sabre Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on SABR stock. On March 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SABR shares from 14 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66.

SABR stock trade performance evaluation

Sabre Corporation [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.07. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -26.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.15 for Sabre Corporation [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 5.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.34 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sabre Corporation [SABR] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.27. Sabre Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.14.

Sabre Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Sabre Corporation [SABR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,828 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,406,123, which is approximately 42.19% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,234,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.99 million in SABR stocks shares; and FUNDSMITH LLP, currently with $118.31 million in SABR stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sabre Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Sabre Corporation [NASDAQ:SABR] by around 50,690,727 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 35,659,093 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 264,451,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 350,801,109 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SABR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,411,364 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 13,749,206 shares during the same period.