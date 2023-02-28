Wall Street Analyst Downgrade ConocoPhillips [COP]. What else is Wall St. saying

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] closed the trading session at $105.86 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $103.44, while the highest price level was $106.18. The company report on February 2, 2023 that ConocoPhillips Reports Fourth-Quarter, Full-Year 2022 Results and 176% Preliminary Reserve Replacement Ratio; Announces 2023 Guidance and Planned Return of Capital of $11 Billion; Declares Quarterly Dividend and Variable Return of Cash Distribution.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) today reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of $3.2 billion, or $2.61 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 earnings of $2.6 billion, or $1.98 per share. Excluding special items, fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings were $3.4 billion, or $2.71 per share, compared with fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $3.0 billion, or $2.27 per share. Special items for the current quarter were primarily driven by impairment of certain aged, suspended wells and corporate expenses.

Full-year 2022 earnings were $18.7 billion, or $14.57 per share, compared with full-year 2021 earnings of $8.1 billion, or $6.07 per share. Excluding special items, full-year 2022 adjusted earnings were $17.3 billion, or $13.52 per share, compared with full-year 2021 earnings of $8.0 billion, or $6.01 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.29 percent and weekly performance of 1.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -3.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.07 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.20M shares, COP reached to a volume of 7426756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $136.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank dropped their target price from $145 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for ConocoPhillips stock. On January 10, 2023, analysts increased their price target for COP shares from 135 to 151.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 3.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

COP stock trade performance evaluation

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.67. With this latest performance, COP shares dropped by -15.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.13 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.57, while it was recorded at 105.19 for the last single week of trading, and 110.55 for the last 200 days.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19.

ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ConocoPhillips [COP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to 9.49%.

ConocoPhillips [COP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $105,833 million, or 83.40% of COP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,455,185, which is approximately -0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,045,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.27 billion in COP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.37 billion in COP stock with ownership of nearly -0.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ConocoPhillips stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 994 institutional holders increased their position in ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] by around 40,629,127 shares. Additionally, 963 investors decreased positions by around 65,819,612 shares, while 306 investors held positions by with 893,297,167 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,745,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COP stock had 265 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,990,198 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,993,864 shares during the same period.