Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain 58.05% so far this year. What now?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.02. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

A sum of 8614263 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.96M shares. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $5.67 and dropped to a low of $5.46 until finishing in the latest session at $5.50.

The one-year SPCE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.18. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 992.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.66. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 5.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9700.33 and a Gross Margin at -258.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10719.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $539 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,982,247, which is approximately 7.103% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,680,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.25 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $95.2 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 30.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 16,248,650 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,292,744 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 73,467,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,008,722 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,366,873 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 2,027,469 shares during the same period.