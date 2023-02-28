Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] is 16.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] gained 0.58% or 0.0 points to close at $0.14 with a heavy trading volume of 5207175 shares. The company report on February 23, 2023 that VBL Therapeutics and Notable Labs Announce Definitive Merger Agreement.

Merger will create Nasdaq-listed, clinical-stage therapeutic platform company developing new precision medicines for patient populations selected through Notable’s proprietary Predictive Precision Medicines Platform (“PPMP”).

Notable’s validated PPMP combines multi-dimensional biological assays and machine learning to bio-simulate a patient’s cancer treatment and predict their clinical response to the actual treatment.

It opened the trading session at $0.136, the shares rose to $0.1497 and dropped to $0.135, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VBLT points out that the company has recorded -38.28% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -40.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, VBLT reached to a volume of 5207175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBLT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBLT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for VBLT stock

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.82. With this latest performance, VBLT shares dropped by -22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1424, while it was recorded at 0.1421 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5118 for the last 200 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]

There are presently around $0 million, or 17.60% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 429,611, which is approximately 13.68% of the company’s market cap and around 22.56% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 403,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56000.0 in VBLT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $39000.0 in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly -51.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 132,575 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 987,944 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,370,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,490,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,118 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 74,159 shares during the same period.