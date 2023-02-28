Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Revenue clocked in at $2.85 billion, up 3.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ: TCOM] price surged by 2.01 percent to reach at $0.7. The company report on February 22, 2023 that Trip.com Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2022 Financial Results on March 6, 2023 U.S. Time.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: TCOM; HKEX: 9961), a leading one-stop travel service provider of accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management, will announce its fourth quarter and full year of 2022 results on Monday, March 6, 2023, U.S. Time, after the market closes.

Trip.com Group’s management team will host a conference call at 7:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on March 6, 2023 (or 8:00 AM on March 7, 2023 in the Shanghai/Hong Kong Time) following the announcement.

A sum of 4907198 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.69M shares. Trip.com Group Limited shares reached a high of $35.85 and dropped to a low of $34.87 until finishing in the latest session at $35.49.

The one-year TCOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.34. The average equity rating for TCOM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TCOM shares is $42.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TCOM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trip.com Group Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $28 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Trip.com Group Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trip.com Group Limited is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.47.

TCOM Stock Performance Analysis:

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.69. With this latest performance, TCOM shares dropped by -11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.09 for Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.67, while it was recorded at 35.95 for the last single week of trading, and 28.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Trip.com Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.05 and a Gross Margin at +77.04. Trip.com Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.75.

Return on Total Capital for TCOM is now -0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.16. Additionally, TCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] managed to generate an average of -$19,651 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Trip.com Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Trip.com Group Limited [TCOM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,717 million, or 53.00% of TCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TCOM stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 30,375,921, which is approximately 9.326% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,965,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $992.49 million in TCOM stocks shares; and FIL LTD, currently with $806.68 million in TCOM stock with ownership of nearly 13.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trip.com Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in Trip.com Group Limited [NASDAQ:TCOM] by around 57,322,184 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 52,167,481 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 220,672,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,162,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TCOM stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,187,112 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 12,287,722 shares during the same period.