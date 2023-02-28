TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] is -29.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RNAZ] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.55 during the day while it closed the day at $0.48. The company report on February 22, 2023 that TransCode Therapeutics and BRAIN Biotech join forces to develop a CRISPR-derived technology platform for cancer treatment.

TransCode’s proprietary TTX platform is designed to enable systemic delivery of targeted nucleic acid-based therapeutics to tumors and metastases. Akribion Genomics’ proprietary nuclease is designed to seek out selective genomic characteristics based on the existence of specific RNA biomarkers within target cells. Combining these technologies could unlock the potential of CRISPR-like cell targeting approaches for the treatment of cancer.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -8.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RNAZ stock has declined by -0.46% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -59.51% and lost -29.00% year-on date.

The market cap for RNAZ stock reached $7.78 million, with 12.98 million shares outstanding and 8.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.02M shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 7003544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

RNAZ stock trade performance evaluation

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.96. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -35.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.30 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5770, while it was recorded at 0.4597 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0361 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.01.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.90% of RNAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 76,549, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAHILL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 47,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in RNAZ stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $12000.0 in RNAZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RNAZ] by around 186,694 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,924,221 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,784,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNAZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 185,503 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,924,221 shares during the same period.