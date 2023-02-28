The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Stock trading around $76.90 per share: What’s Next?

The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE: TJX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.67%. The company report on February 22, 2023 that The TJX Companies, Inc. Reports Q4 and FY23 Results; Above-Plan Q4 FY23 U.S. Comp Sales Growth of 4% and Q4 FY23 Marmaxx Comp Sales Growth of 7%; Plans to Increase Dividend by 13% and to Buy Back $2.0 to $2.5 Billion of Stock in FY24.

Q4 FY23 U.S. comp store sales increased 4%, well above the Company’s plan and versus a 13% U.S. open-only comp store sales increase last year.

Q4 FY23 comp store sales at Marmaxx increased 7%, driven by very strong sales of apparel and accessories categories.

Over the last 12 months, TJX stock rose by 18.87%. The one-year The TJX Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.95. The average equity rating for TJX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $89.50 billion, with 1.16 billion shares outstanding and 1.15 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, TJX stock reached a trading volume of 5269804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TJX shares is $86.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TJX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for The TJX Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for The TJX Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $67 to $60, while Gordon Haskett kept a Hold rating on TJX stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TJX shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The TJX Companies Inc. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TJX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89.

TJX Stock Performance Analysis:

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, TJX shares dropped by -6.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TJX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.93 for The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.04, while it was recorded at 77.62 for the last single week of trading, and 69.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The TJX Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.73 and a Gross Margin at +27.61. The TJX Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 56.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.31.

The TJX Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TJX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TJX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The TJX Companies Inc. go to 11.62%.

The TJX Companies Inc. [TJX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $82,699 million, or 94.80% of TJX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TJX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 92,171,043, which is approximately -18.319% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 91,293,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.02 billion in TJX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.92 billion in TJX stock with ownership of nearly 2.799% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The TJX Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 875 institutional holders increased their position in The TJX Companies Inc. [NYSE:TJX] by around 68,355,024 shares. Additionally, 776 investors decreased positions by around 67,887,559 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 939,168,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,075,411,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TJX stock had 269 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,782,296 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,758,152 shares during the same period.