The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Stock trading around $139.14 per share: What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] traded at a low on 02/27/23, posting a -0.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $139.14. The company report on February 16, 2023 that P&G to Webcast Presentation From the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference, February 23.

Jon R. Moeller, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer and Andre Schulten, Chief Financial Officer of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5817280 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Procter & Gamble Company stands at 1.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.38%.

The market cap for PG stock reached $330.11 billion, with 2.37 billion shares outstanding and 2.36 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.76M shares, PG reached a trading volume of 5817280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $154.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $143, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 57.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has PG stock performed recently?

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -1.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.31 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.50, while it was recorded at 139.77 for the last single week of trading, and 142.08 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.34 and a Gross Margin at +47.65. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.47.

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 5.07%.

Insider trade positions for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $213,594 million, or 65.50% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,735,413, which is approximately 0.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 159,685,935 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.22 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.67 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly 0.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,714 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 58,650,476 shares. Additionally, 1,415 investors decreased positions by around 44,400,200 shares, while 383 investors held positions by with 1,432,048,998 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,535,099,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 329 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,032,815 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 2,189,662 shares during the same period.