The Kroger Co. [KR] Is Currently -0.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] price plunged by -0.78 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Ralphs to Welcome DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Meet and Greet Fans Near Auto Club Speedway.

The 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and the NASCAR Cup Series arrive at the Fontana market this weekend for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. JTG Daugherty Racing announced today that your local Ralphs® grocery store has premium branding on No. 47 Ralphs/Tree Top® Camaro entered in the 200-Lap race with race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. All eyes will be on Stenhouse Jr., especially after winning the 65th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to treat our NASCAR fans and shoppers with this special visit by Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., fresh off his victory, and the No. #47 NASCAR Cup car. As part of his visit, we will have our mobile pharmacy unit on hand offering vaccinations, body mass index and blood pressure/diabetes screenings and more. Like Ricky’s premium Camaro, our pharmacy team is driven to help people live healthier lives,” said Dr. Linh Lee, Ralphs’ director of pharmacy/health & wellness.

A sum of 5585652 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.79M shares. The Kroger Co. shares reached a high of $44.15 and dropped to a low of $43.3012 until finishing in the latest session at $43.41.

The one-year KR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.7. The average equity rating for KR stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $52.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $56, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 25.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR Stock Performance Analysis:

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, KR shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.69 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.71, while it was recorded at 44.06 for the last single week of trading, and 47.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Kroger Co. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

KR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

The Kroger Co. [KR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,707 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,426,702, which is approximately 1.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,966,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.17 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 42,011,254 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 45,084,850 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 482,068,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,164,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,733,461 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,148,988 shares during the same period.