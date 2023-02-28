The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] moved down -0.58: Why It’s Important

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] closed the trading session at $34.50 on 02/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.99, while the highest price level was $35.35. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results, Declares First Quarter 2023 Base Dividend of $0.37 Per Share and Supplemental Dividend of $0.07 per Common Share.

Linda Pace, CSL’s Chair of the Board said, “Our fourth quarter and full year 2022 results were strong across each of our objectives and demonstrated our ability to deliver sustainable income, positive NAV growth and outstanding stock performance. We remain confident in the current positioning of our portfolio and look forward to another solid year of creating long-term value for our shareholders in 2023.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.62 percent and weekly performance of -1.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, CG reached to a volume of 5265284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CG shares is $43.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The Carlyle Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Carlyle Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $58 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on CG stock. On August 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CG shares from 55 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Carlyle Group Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

CG stock trade performance evaluation

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, CG shares dropped by -2.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.50 for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.16, while it was recorded at 34.51 for the last single week of trading, and 32.32 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Carlyle Group Inc. go to -3.77%.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,969 million, or 54.10% of CG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,952,869, which is approximately 3.398% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 24,697,730 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $852.07 million in CG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $460.6 million in CG stock with ownership of nearly 8.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

251 institutional holders increased their position in The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG] by around 37,982,511 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 29,849,691 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 134,178,410 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,010,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CG stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,319,123 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 4,521,415 shares during the same period.