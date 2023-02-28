The Benchmark Company slashes price target on Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] – find out why.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ: SMSI] slipped around -0.91 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.59 at the close of the session, down -36.40%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Smith Micro Today Announces Notice of Termination from Tier 1 Carrier for the Company’s Family Safety Solution.

Company Expects to Continue to Recognize Revenue Under the Contract Through Remainder of the Fiscal Year.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMSI) today announced that on February 21, 2023, the Company received written notice of contract termination from a U.S.-based Tier 1 carrier customer for the Company’s family safety solution, effective June 30, 2023. At the customer’s election, the Company remains obligated to deliver service under the agreement for a transition period of up to 180 days beyond June 30, 2023. The Company is reviewing and expects to take appropriate action to reduce expenses associated with the affected customer agreement, and will reallocate certain resources to the Company’s multiple other Tier 1 U.S. carrier customers and to its customers outside of the U.S.

Smith Micro Software Inc. stock is now -24.29% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SMSI Stock saw the intraday high of $2.08 and lowest of $1.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.25, which means current price is +21.37% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 196.16K shares, SMSI reached a trading volume of 5533266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMSI shares is $6.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Smith Micro Software Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dawson James raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Smith Micro Software Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on SMSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith Micro Software Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has SMSI stock performed recently?

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -47.18. With this latest performance, SMSI shares dropped by -48.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.86 for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.70, while it was recorded at 2.54 for the last single week of trading, and 2.50 for the last 200 days.

Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.37 and a Gross Margin at +64.40. Smith Micro Software Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.99.

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMSI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith Micro Software Inc. go to 10.75%.

Insider trade positions for Smith Micro Software Inc. [SMSI]

There are presently around $13 million, or 16.90% of SMSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMSI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,474,744, which is approximately 9.366% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 1,894,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.01 million in SMSI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.87 million in SMSI stock with ownership of nearly 4.5% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smith Micro Software Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Smith Micro Software Inc. [NASDAQ:SMSI] by around 514,216 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,288,112 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 6,559,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,361,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMSI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,529 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 799,922 shares during the same period.