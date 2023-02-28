Target Corporation [TGT] is 11.92% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] slipped around -0.15 points on Monday, while shares priced at $166.81 at the close of the session, down -0.09%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Target Corporation to Webcast Presentation to Investors on February 28.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results the morning of February 28. Later that morning the company will webcast its meeting with the financial community beginning at 9:00 a.m., Eastern time.

At the meeting, members of Target’s leadership team will discuss the Company’s strategic and financial plans, and provide their perspective on the business environment and strategic opportunities in 2023 and beyond. Investors and others can access the presentations and Q&A session online at https://corporate.target.com/investors (click on the link under “Upcoming Events”). The webcast will be archived for at least 90 days following the meeting.

Target Corporation stock is now 11.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGT Stock saw the intraday high of $169.87 and lowest of $165.475 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 254.87, which means current price is +15.60% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 5212706 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corporation [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $177.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $142, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on TGT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 4.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.97.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.70. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -0.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.47, while it was recorded at 166.24 for the last single week of trading, and 160.47 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Target Corporation [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -7.51%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $62,077 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,782,234, which is approximately -0.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,282,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.72 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.51 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly -3.366% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 895 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 31,207,354 shares. Additionally, 1,011 investors decreased positions by around 30,966,940 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 309,966,190 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,140,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 187 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,564,579 shares, while 164 institutional investors sold positions of 8,805,450 shares during the same period.