Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Stock trading around $0.62 per share: What’s Next?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.66% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -16.03%. The company report on February 27, 2023 that Skillz Appoints Gaming Industry Executive Alvin Lobo as Chief Financial Officer.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Lobo Brings Decades of Financial Experience in Esports and Gaming to Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair competition to players worldwide, today announced the appointment of Alvin Lobo to the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Over the last 12 months, SKLZ stock dropped by -78.55%. The one-year Skillz Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 56.94. The average equity rating for SKLZ stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $278.16 million, with 413.83 million shares outstanding and 281.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.48M shares, SKLZ stock reached a trading volume of 6249426 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $1.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $5 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.10, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on SKLZ stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SKLZ shares from 25 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

SKLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.03. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -23.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.86 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7018, while it was recorded at 0.6589 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1640 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skillz Inc. Fundamentals:

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $93 million, or 44.30% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC with ownership of 22,909,859, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,890,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.19 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $13.41 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 18,237,910 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 9,819,046 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 122,297,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,354,625 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,663,147 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,298,968 shares during the same period.